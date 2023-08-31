NCAA suspends XeJet’s operating certificate over fake insurance document

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a notice of suspension of the Air Transport License (ATL) and Air Operators Certificate (AOC) to XeJet airline over fake insurance certification of the airline’s Embraer E145.

The letter from NCAA addressed to the Accountable Manager ExJet Limited dated August 30, 2023 was signed by Musa Nuhu, the Director General of Civil Aviation, and copied the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Executive Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Managing Director Nigerian Airspace Management Agency

It read:”The NCAA is in receipt of the response to our letter of verification from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) regarding your Certificate of insurance with No.40122093300118-22E in respect of your Embraer 145; the authenticity of your insurance documents and that the documents did not emanate from Consolidated Hallmark Insurance as presented to the Authority.

“In view of above, the Authority is investigating the matter and hereby suspends your Air

Certfcate (A0C) with certificate No XEIETIA0C/01-22/001 for safety considerations and public interest in accordance with Section 59 (7) of the Civil Aviation Act with immediate effect pending the conclusion of our investigation.

“Consequent upon the above, the operations of the underlisted aircraft are suspended;C

1. 5N-BZM EMBRAER EMB-145LR with Seriai No. 14500842, 2. 5N-BZL EMBRAER S.A EMB-145MP with Serial No. 145360, 3. 5N-BZN EMBRAER EMB-145MP with Serial No. 1450056,

4. 5N-XEL BOMBARDIER INC. CL-600-2B19 (CRJ 200) Serial No. 7975”

“You are therefore required to return the ATL and AOC to the office of the Chairman Flight Standard Group upon receipt of this letter,” the letter reads.