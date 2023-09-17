NCAA investigates near-crash of Adeleke’s plane

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident of an averted crash of an aircraft conveying the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, and some of his aides.

The Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, disclosed this in a press statement on Sunday.

According to Nuhu, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has expressed deep concern upon receiving reports of the aborted take-off incident involving a Bombardier Global Express 605 jet operated by Pacific Energy Company Limited.

The incident occurred at the Lagos airport earlier today as the aircraft was scheduled to transport Adeleke and his team to Abuja.

Nuhu said that the NCAA has received a mandatory report from the aircraft operator and that a full-blown investigation of the incident has since commenced.

While expressing relief that the incident ended without any harm, Keyamo assured that the outcome of the NCAA’s investigation and recommendations will be implemented in line with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARS) and global best practices.

The NCAA DG added that the agency will double its efforts in collaboration with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to maintain and improve upon the high safety aviation standards set in the country over the past decade.

Keyamo has, on several occasions, stated that the aviation industry’s safety is his administration’s number one objective.