Adeleke inaugurates 25 commissioners after 8 months in office

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Wednesday inaugurated 25 commissioners as members of the State Executive Council after eight months in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke was sworn in on Nov. 27, 2022.

Speaking during the inauguration, the governor urged the commissioners to work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of the people.

Adeleke, who appointed himself as Commissioner for works and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, as Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs, charged the commissioners to redouble their efforts to deliver on his electoral promises.

While noting that the commissioners were product of stakeholders’ choices, Adeleke said that his preoccupation throughout the process was a merit based pathway.

“My leadership is about due process and rule of law. You must not cut corners. I will not compromise transparency and accountability. As you are coming on board, the task before us is enormous. We have a duty to turn our adversity into assets.

“We must re-engineer our economy, generate wealth, engage our youth, deepen our economic base, embrace the digital economy and implement our climate action agenda.

“We are the innovators to overcome our state’s deficit across sectors. I know you are full of new options for the greater Osun agenda.

“I believe your heads and hands are full of solutions to governance problems of our time. Bring them on,” he said.

Other commissioners are: Basiru Salam, Regional Integration and Special Duties; Morufu Dele Ayanfe, Science, Information and Communication Technology; Moshood Olagunju, Youth Affairs; Adenike Folasade Adeleke, Federal Affairs; and Dosu Babatunde, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Also on the list are; Alfred Sesan Oyedele, Transport; and Bunmi Jenyo, Commerce and Industry; George Alabi, Land and Physical Planning; Sola Ogungbile, Finance; Morufu Ademola Adeleke, Budget and Economic Planning.

Others are; Wole Jimi-Bada, Justice and Attorney-General; Dipo Eluwole, Education; Gbola Faseru, Agriculture; Sola Akintola, Health; and Mayowa Anjorin, Environment and Sanitation.

Also on the list; Kolapo Alimi, Information and Public Enlightenment; Alhaji Aderibigbe Rasheed, Home Affairs; Mrs Ayobola Awolowo, Women Affairs and Children Welfare; Ojo Abiodun Bankole, Tourism and Culture.

Others are; Alhaji Abdulganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa, Rural Development and Community Affairs; Mr Sunday Oroniyi, Water Resources; Mr Biyi Odunlade, Political Affairs and Inter-Government Affiliation; Mr Soji Adeigbe, Government House Protocol; and Mr Festus Adeyemo, Energy.