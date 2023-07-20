Revoke legislative quarters renovation contract, Edo assembly urges Gov. Obaseki

The Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday called on Gov. Godwin Obaseki to revoke the ongoing renovation contract of the legislative quarters over the slow pace and shoddy job being carried out by the contractor.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, who made the call during plenary, urged the governor to re-award the contract to a more competent contractor who would complete the renovation work in record time.

Agbebaku said “Sequel to the resolution of the house during the executive session on the slow pace and shoddy job being carried out by the contractor, we resolve as follows.

“That the Edo state government is hereby called upon, as a matter of urgency, to revoke the renovation work at the legislative quarters.

“We also request that the governor re-awards the contract to a more competent contractor who can complete the renovation work in record time,” Agbebaku said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house also passed a motion calling on the state government to address the flooding problem in Evbuotubu community in Egor local government area (LGA) of the state.

Moving the motion under matters of urgent public importance, Natasha Osawaru (PDP, Egor), said the people of Evbuotubu community had been plagued by stagnant flood water for the past 15 years.

Read also: Gombe constitutes 25-man cattle route, grazing reserves assessment committee

ln her consequential motion, which was seconded by Kingsley Ugabi (APC, Etsako East), Osawaru said the stagnant water had damaged the road leading to six communities in the local government area.

She, therefore, called on the state government to come to the aid of the people of Uselu and Evbuotubu and other communities affected by addressing the problem.

Other lawmakers who supported the motion, said that their various constituencies were also affected by the perennial flooding and called for urgent attention to solve the flooding problem in the state.

The Speaker, thereafter, directed the clerk of the house, Yahaya Omogbai, to forward copies of the resolution to relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the house has assured Edo National Voice (ENV) that it would look into its petition to the house bordering on seizure of five months statutory allocation of the Benin Traditional Council.

Earlier, the group, led by Iyamu Osaro, on Wednesday submitted a petition to the house drawing its attention to the alleged seizure of the Benin traditional council’s five months statutory allocation.