Gombe constitutes 25-man cattle route, grazing reserves assessment committee

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Wednesday approved the constitution of a 25-man committee to assess grazing, forest and game reserves as well as cattle routes in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi, stated this in a statement by Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.

According to the statement, the commitee has retired AIG Zubairu Halilu, as Chairman with Mr Ibrahim Hussain and Rabiu Abubakar as Legal Adviser and Secretary, respectively.

The committee also has Alhaji Hammadu Abubakar, retired ACP Ibrahim Bappa, Mr Mohammed Gettado, retired Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd), Mr Lamiya Simon, Mr Ahmed Walama, Malam Ibrahim Miyabe and retired Col. Sani Depsia as members.

Others are Dr Barnabas Malle; Alhaji Ali Gadam, Umar Suleiman, Mr Shuaibu Galadima, Dauda Maaji, Mamman Alkali, Mr Zakari Difa, Umaru Lamido, Bakari Keletuma and Modibbo Ahmed.

“The committee drew membership from the State Chairman of Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Modibbo Yahaya, Chairmen of Kautal Hore and Jode Jam Associations, respectively.

“Others are representatives of Commissioner of Police, Director of State Security Service (DSS) and Commandant Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),” it said.

The statement said that all appointments are with immediate effect.