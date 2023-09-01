NBA denies paying portable to perform at annual conference

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has denied paying singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to perform at its 2023 Annual General Conference.

The conference received social media backlash for inviting Portable to perform at their show that consisted of “learned” individuals.

The NBA said Portable was invited to perform by the headline sponsor of the conference, the Cubana Group, as part of the Unbarred concert that usually takes place at the end of the event.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Akorede Lawal, said this to PUNCH on Friday, explaining that Obi Cubana brought Portable because he is an ambassador for one of the group’s brands.

“We did not pay a dime to Portable for the concert. It is the largest gathering of lawyers anywhere in the world, and so to that extent, we always write to sponsors to finance every level of our events.”

The Unbarred Concert is a social event for lawyers to unwind and network. It is not an official part of the NBA conference.

The NBA said it did not stage a walkout on Portable at the event. Some lawyers left the venue but were not interested in the concert.

The NBA said it appreciates the Cubana Group for sponsoring the Unbarred concert. The conference was held from August 25 to August 30, 2023.

Portable is a Nigerian singer and songwriter known for his controversial songs and videos. The NBA’s Annual General Conference is a significant event held every year to discuss the legal profession’s challenges.

The conference tagged “Getting it right” marked the 63rd, and it started on Friday, August 25, to Wednesday, August 30, 2023, with several activities earmarked for the occasion.