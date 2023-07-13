National Directorate of Employment empowers 34 Abians with starter packs

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Abia State, has distributed starter packs to 34 beneficiaries who participated in the just concluded Community Based Training Scheme programme.

Eighty-five (85) persons were trained in various skills namely: Catering, Fashion and Designing, Electrical Installation, Barbing, Interior Decoration and Makeup Artistry out of which 34 received starter packs.

The participants were drawn from the three (3) senatorial districts of the state, five (5) per Local Government Area.

NDE Abia coordinator, Tessy Wachuku, while speaking during the event, in Umuahia, advised the beneficiaries to start immediately using the equipment received for business, to enable them to start repaying the loan after six ( 6) months monetorium.

She congratulated them on the successful completion of the Community Based Training Scheme programme.

In his keynote address, the Director-General of NDE, Nuhu Abubakar Fikpo, represented by the Deputy Director, Vocational Skills Development Department at the headquarters, Obinna Offia, reminded the beneficiaries that it was their hard work and commitment during the training that made them to be selected and urged them not to let down the Directorate and the Nation at large.