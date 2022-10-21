NASME to recognise outstanding entrepreneurs at 25th anniversary

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) in collaboration with stakeholders in the entrepreneurship landscape, is set to recognise outstanding entrepreneurs who are successful in their businesses as part of activities to mark its 25th anniversary.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos recently to herald the 25th anniversary of the Association, Abdulrashid Yerima, president and chairman of the Governing Council, said that NASME will be celebrating Nigerians who have made a remarkable impact in their various fields of entrepreneurship despite the difficult operating environment.

He said that MSME development is of critical importance to productivity in the realisation of the country’s economic emancipation, adding that “no nation can be self-reliant and competitive in the international market without the development of the MSME sectors of the economy.”

He noted that 84 entrepreneurs that have made remarkable impacts will be awarded as part of the forthcoming 25th Anniversary Lecture and Awards Nights holding at the Ibom ICON Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo on the 12th of November, 2022.

The anniversary themed ‘MSMEs Untapped Catalysts for Nigeria’s Social Economic Development’ will have in attendance Tony Elemelu, Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, Maryam Yelwaji Katagum and the Dangote Foundation have been nominated for the Distinguished Impact Award by NASME.

Yerima said that Yemi Osinbajo, vice president as the special guest of honour would confer the awards on the recipients in Uyo. Jean Bakole, the country representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) will be the keynote speaker.

He further said that ‘‘Without MSMEs, no nation can enhance the quality of life of its citizenry as well as be self-reliant and competitive in the market. MSME is indeed the most important determinant of socio-economic growth, wealth creation, employment generation and overall improved standard of living.”

Yerima noted that NASME is committed to overall socio-economic growth and MSME development as means of improving the standard of living of Nigerians.

He said that the NASME Award Committee, an independent Committee made up of eminent Nigerians from diverse backgrounds had, after a thorough screening exercise, recommended 84 individuals and organizations drawn from all sectors of the economy for conferment of the MSME Impact Award at this year’s NASME Award Night.

Speaking on the challenges confronting MSMEs in the country, Gbemi Oduntan, deputy president of South, said the cost of doing business in the country is surging at a faster pace owing to a combination of issues, thus making Nigerian products uncompetitive.

She noted that the ongoing flooding recorded in 29 out of 36 states in the country and foreign exchange volatility has worsened the situation for MSMEs.