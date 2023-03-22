Nasarawa Guber poll: PDP group demand Justice, as protest enters day-2

Following the last Saturday’s, March 18th governorship election, women group identified to be members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State have on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest to the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to express their grievances against the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The protest which has entered day-2, was been held simultaneously in Lafia, Akwanga, Masaka, Nyanya, even as the women dressed in black attires.

The women who turned out in large number were seen matching from the state Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the INEC office, with placards and leafs, while some other are naked rolling on the ground and floating their breast to express their dissatisfaction and cause on INEC.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards been chantted by the women included, “INEC give us our mandate” “INEC rape of democracy”, “INEC betrayed the people of Nasarawa”, “Electoral fraud will not stand”, INEC should respect people’s wish”, “INEC should stop being biased”, “INEC correct yourself”, Yes Ombugu, No Sule” “stop the conspiracy against our people” among others.

There has been palpable tension across the state since Governor Abdullahi Sule was returned elected last Saturday by the INEC’s returning officer and the Vice Chancellor, University of Jos, Tanko Ishaya.

The leader of the women group and PDP women leader in the state, Stella Okposhi said, they were in the INEC office to express their grievances on the last Saturday governorship election.

The PDP women leader said, they will not stop protesting to the INEC headquarters in Lafia, untill they personally meet the REC, Uthman Adejigba to handover their letter of protest to him.

“We want Justice to prevail. We want INEC to explain to us how they arrive at the election result to announce the winner.

“We don’t know who declare the election, yet we are waiting. Just like the Ciroma and Gayam wards election is postponed, we also, we want the INEC to announce to us, because it is our believe that of the governorship is inclusive,” Okposhi said.

She also send a message to the REC in Nasarawa to know that, he must account for his actions someday, if not on earth, in the hereafter.

“That you are in a position today does not give you the right to whatever you like. Just know that at end of everything on earth, you will give account of your deeds.

“Our message to the INEC commissioner in Nasarawa is that, he should know that, there is judgement after life.

“He should know that, whatever he acquires here on earth, he will surely live it to die someday.

The PDP women therefore acknowledged that, power belong to God, and he give it to whoever he wishes.

“But for a man to deny the people what God has ordained is an invitation of God’s wrath and judgement”, she said.

Abubakar Aliyu, the INEC PRO who received the women, urged them to be calm, and assured the women that he will convey their message to the REC when he’s back.