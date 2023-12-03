Nasarawa governor presents 2024 budget of N199.9bn to State Assembly

…As Jatau, replaces Balarabe as new speaker

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has presented the 2024 budget proposal of N199.9 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The Ag. Speaker of the House, Abel Yakubu Bala while receiving the budget in Lafia Friday assured Governor Sule and the people of the state, that the assembly would give the budget accelerated passage.

The governor said that the budget if passed into law would complete the ongoing projects and existing ones with more to be initiated for the overall benefit of the people of the state.

Governor Sule maintained that his administration would be anchored on transparency, accountability and rule of law as well as probity for the overall development of the state.

The governor, who tagged the 2024 budget as “Budget of Renewed Commitment”, was optimistic that the state was going to experience a new vista in all sectors.

“I am delighted to lay before you a total budget size of N199, 879, 370,709.43 for the 2024 fiscal year.

“A total of N112, 925,350,954.18 representing 56percent of the total budget is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while the sum of N86, 954,019,755.50 representing 44percent of the total budget is set aside as capital expenditure for the year 2024.

“The budget for the various sectors is as follows: Administrative Sector: Education -N41.9 billion, Health N27.5 billion, Environment N5.5 billion, Local Government N6.3 billion, Finance N13.1 billion, Trade and Investment N3.8 billion, Ministry of Science and Technology N1.7 billion, Ministry of Works- N22.7bn, Water Resources N4.1 billion, Lands and Urban Development N8.6 billion, State Assembly N4.3 billion and Information, Culture and Tourism N 2.6 billion.”

Sule assured the Assembly and the people of the state of full implementation of the budget, if finally passed into law.

He said that his administration has prioritised infrastructural development in order to improve on the standard of living of the people of the state.

Sule revealed that, his administration has employed 3500 secondary school teachers for quality education in the state.

He further said that his administration has absorbed casual staff in to permanent and pensionable appointments.

Abel Yakubu Bala, the Ag. Speaker of the House, appreciated Governor Sule for good presentation of the budget.

He commended the governor for his transparency and fiscal financial discipline.

“Your Excellency, during the oversight function, preliminary reports indicate that since the creation of Nasarawa State, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has never been so high and above projection in the 2023 fiscal year.

“Infrastructural development has also received a boost and to this, we commend you most sincerely,” he said

The Ag. Speaker reassured that the 2024 appropriation bill would be given expeditious action, and would be passed into law before December 31st, 2023.

Similarly, Danladi Jatau of Kokona West constituency of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged and was sworn-in as the new Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, while PDP Mohammed Adamu Oyanki of Doma North as the new Deputy Speaker.

The change in the leadership of the House followed the sacking of Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the former speaker by the Appeal Court.

Ibrahim Musa, the Ag. Clerk of the House announced the result during the House emergency sitting Friday in Lafia.

Suleiman Azara (APC – Awe South) nominated Danladi Jatau for the position of Speakership which was seconded by Larry Ven- Bawa (APC – Akwanga North).

Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki (SDP – Lafia Central) nominated Mohammed Oyanki, PDP Doma North for the position of Deputy Speaker, which was seconded by Hajara Danyaro (APC- Nasarawa Central).

However, both Jatau and Ontaki were elected unopposed.

The clerk thereafter, sworn in Jatau and Oyanki as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Jatau, who untill his election as Speaker, was the Deputy Majority Leader of the House thanked the Honourable Members for the confidence reposed on him.

He pledged to promote unity among members of the House and other arms of government for the overall development of the State.

The new Speaker also pledged effective synergy with the executive arms so that the people of the state would continue to feel the impact of democracy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who after presenting the 2024 budget, witnessed the swearing-in ceremony at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Complex.