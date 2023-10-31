Bode George decries Rivers State Assembly turmoil as disgrace

Bode George, a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expresses concern about the turmoil within the Rivers State House of Assembly, characterising it as disgraceful.

On Monday, an effort to impeach Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State transpired, resulting in the removal of the House leader and the emergence of a factional speaker.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Bode George urges party elders to intervene and restore order within the PDP-controlled oil-rich state before the situation escalates further.

“What I will tell all sides is that, like I said, we need elders in the room who would call everybody to order. What is happening in Rivers is despicable. It is heart rendering and I am very unhappy because Rivers is almost a one-party state,” he said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television Politics Today programme on Monday.

Read also: Rivers House of Assembly elects Ehie Edison as new speaker

“And for such a thing to be happening at this particular time, it’s bothering me, and the party must immediately get involved. The elections are over, the tribunal and electoral process is also over and now let’s come and rebuild the party.

“All those broken areas must be patched up so that we can remain the indivisible and undefeatable party for the future. I am very sad about what is going on in Rivers State.

“All sides should calm down. Let the elders get involved to be able to resolve the crisis. In an organisation, yes, you would have differences. We can disagree without being disagreeable. Please, all sides should calm down and walk the part of honour,” he maintained.