Rivers House of Assembly elects Ehie Edison as new speaker

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the embattled state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have elected Ehie Edison, as it’s new speaker.

Edison, who was earlier suspended as the majority leader of the House by the anti-Fubara lawmakers, was elected the speaker on Monday after a sitting took place in Government House.

His appointment comes after 26 members of the House sat and elected Edison as the new Speaker.

Reacting to the development, Governor Fubara swiftly congratulated his key ally.

The Rivers governor wrote on his verified X, formerly known as Twitter page. “Congratulations Mr. Speaker.”

Prior to Edison’s appointment their had been rumour of a plan to impeach the Fubara from office, a situation some claimed may have resulted to a part of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex being razed by fire.