Nasarawa earmarks N2bn for establishment of primary, secondary schools

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says his government has set aside N2 billion for the establishment and construction of more primary and junior secondary schools in communities across the state.

Sule, who stated this at a town hall meeting in Mada-Station in Agidi Development area of Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government as part of his campaign rally, said his Administration had also made plans to rebuild schools in communities that were destroyed by rainfall.

He said, “the Government of Nasawara State will spend over N2 billion to establish more primary and junior secondary schools across different communities of the State.

“On the report I got from the delegation that visited the school, I have big news for you today. We are in discussion with Universal Basic Education where we are looking forward to the establishment of new schools and additional classrooms in the two school in Mada station and other parts of the state.

The governor added the additional schools would accommodate the increasing pupils and students in the state primary and junior secondary schools.

He noted that his Administration had rehabilitated the primary healthcare in the locality and also promised to establish a general hospital to meet the growing population of the people.