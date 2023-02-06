MTN Nigeria unveils Nasarawa state student as winner of 2022 Spelling Bee

Kate Ene David, a 14-year-old student of Intimacy with Christ Secondary School in Nasarawa State, has been unveiled as the winner of the 2022 MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition.

David, who was presented as CEO recently in Lagos, emerged the winner of the competition out of over 11,000 students that participated in the competition.

In addition to her CEO status, she was awarded a scholarship grant worth N2.5 million, a laptop, a smartphone, and an MTN goody bag. MTN also presented an N350,000 grant and state-of-the-art ICT devices to her English teacher and school respectively.

She said the opportunity has made her, her parents, and the school proud as a young CEO and that the knowledge gained will prepare her for a brighter future.

Karl Toriola, chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria, lauded the brilliance of Kate Ene David during the competition.

“It has always been our brand commitment to support the government and educational institutions in producing students that are primed for global competitiveness. With that in mind, I am confident that our CEO for a day is on the path to a great future. We are happy to be a part of what promises to be an extraordinary journey,” Toriola said.

In her capacity as the CEO, Kate Ene David met with MTN’s executives and members of the media where she announced key initiatives, including the unveiling of additional mPulse education data bundles.

Esther Akinnukawe, chief human resource officer of MTN Nigeria, appreciated the staff members for their warm hospitality.

“We can all admit that today was significant, especially because of the lasting impact this event will have in the life of Kate and how much of an inspiration it will serve to the young ones out there.

“At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life and will continue to provide opportunities that support students to learn and grow,” Akinnukawe said.

The MTN mPulse Spelling Bee is a self-development proposition designed by MTN Nigeria to promote digital literacy and academic excellence, thus empowering the nation’s educational sector.