Nasarawa commences distribution of over 2m treated mosquito nets

The United States President’s Malaria Initiative, in partnership with the Nasarawa State Government, has flagged off the distribution of over 2 million insecticide-treated mosquito nets in Lafia, the state capital.

The distribution commenced on February 7, 2022, to beneficiaries in all the 866 distribution points, covering the 147 electoral wards across the state.

It was reported that the USAID provided N2.98billion to ensure the purchase and distribution of the 2,060,000 to residents of Nasarawa state

Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa State Governor, at the flag-off ceremony said, the exercise was aimed at protecting the lives of the people, especially children under five years as well as pregnant women.

“This is because pregnant women and under-five years children remain the most vulnerable population when it comes to malaria transmission in our societies.

The governor was happy that his administration’s effort towards tackling the menace of malaria is yielding tremendous results, as the current 13 percent malaria burden has been reduced to single digits.

He reiterated the determination of his administration to raise the percentage to at least 80 percent, as prelude to achieving zero malaria status before the end of 2023.

According to him, a recent report indicates that the percentage of people sleeping inside bed nets in Nasarawa State has increased from 11 percent in 2013, to over 51 percent this year.

He commended the state malaria elimination programme effort for living above board and ensuring the feat was realistic.

“The flag ceremony we are witnessing today is in line with our efforts towards addressing the causes of malaria which in essence, is the cause of maternal and child death in our state,” he stated.

Governor Sule then thanked the US government for supporting the malaria campaign in the state, through its implementation partners; Breakthrough Action Nigeria and Global Supply Chain Procurement Management, as well as PMI, for the smooth implementation of the initiative, in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appealed to traditional and religious leaders to support his administration’s commitment in the fight against malaria, COVID-19 and other public health challenges, just as he called on beneficiaries to visit designated points for their nets.

“I appeal for sustenance of this collaboration for the benefit of all. To this end, we must note that, for a malaria free Nasarawa State, we all have to play our role by sleeping inside our bed nets every night,” the governor said.

Anne Ikwang, representative of the USAID Country Director said, with the launch of treated insecticide nets for distribution, it is expected that cases of malaria-related deaths will be reduced.

Ikwang commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for fulfilling every financial commitment towards the success of the campaign, adding that all the governor’s across all health programmes are already yielding results.

The State Commissioner of Health, Ahmed Baba Yahaya, appreciated the contributions of the development partners towards eliminating malaria across the state.

Yahaya then identified the use of treated insecticide nets as the first step towards preventing malaria.