NAPTIP alerts public on human trafficking ahead of yuletide

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) on Thursday advised parents and guardians to be watchful over attempts by traffickers to entice would-be victims with gifts ahead of the yuletide season.

The agency said most victims are recruited by traffickers during this period with inviting opportunities to migrate irregularly through unfamiliar routes with the intention of engaging them in prostitution and forced labour in European countries.

Chidiebere Oruruo-Ifudu, zonal commander, Benin zonal command of NAPTIP, raised the alarm at a sensitization workshop themed, “Telling the real story project: amplifying the voices of our children against trafficking in persons”, organized by Salvation Army with support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) held at Iguobazuwa, Edo State.

Oruruo-Ifudu urged citizens to report all forms of human trafficking to the relevant authorities, noting that the trafficking in persons act now prohibits the use of any child below 12 years as a housemaid.

John Mckissick, deputy representative, UNHCR, on his part, said the event was to enlighten the public, particularly students, about the dangers of human trafficking and to encourage them to add their voices in the fight against the menace.

“Now, the children can go back to their community to prevent human trafficking and also respond when they get information about trafficking and they will say no to it.

“When they get the information, they can go to the police and share the information with them and there will be an investigation”, Mckissick said.