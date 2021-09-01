Naija Flying CEO appointed chair of Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce Health Business

Olamide Brown, a British-Nigerian medical doctor, entrepreneur, and founder of the Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Group has been appointed the chairperson of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce Health Business.

The 35-year-old announced her appointment on Twitter on Wednesday, saying she looked forward to strengthening ties between America and Nigeria in the healthcare sector.

The entrepreneur is known for being the first air-operated emergency medical service in West Africa.

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is a bilateral chamber of commerce in Nigeria, established in 1960 to enhance business relations between the United States of America and Nigeria.

The chamber started as a Luncheon Club known as the Nigerian-American Friendship Club with few eminent Nigerians and an American.

More than 58 years on, the NACC has brought together people and ideals to bolster bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.

The NACC has close to 1000 members spanning different sectors of the economy in 8 chapters across the country and in Houston, USA.