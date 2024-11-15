NAFDAC shuts fake beverage factory in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down a counterfeit beverage/alcohol factory in Lugbe, Abuja in its recent raid operation.

The raid uncovered large quantities of fake alcoholic beverages and expired ingredients with altered dates. The confiscated products had been packaged in residential settings, where counterfeiters relied on imitation packaging materials to produce fraudulent versions of popular alcoholic drinks.

Read also: NAFDAC seizes fake drinks worth N41.2m in Nasarawa markets

In the operation led by Shaba Mohammed, director, NAFDAC’s Federal Task Force and its enforcement teams, the agency seized the counterfeit alcoholic beverages and equipment used in repackaging these products in reused bottles.

Mohammed expressed concerns that Lugbe has emerged as a major centre for the manufacturing and sale of fake alcoholic beverages, with counterfeit bottles being labeled to imitate well-known brands and expiration dates deliberately altered to mislead consumers.

He added that these products were produced under unsanitary conditions, including the use of expired and potentially harmful ingredients, posing serious health risks to consumers.

“This is one of many recent operations in the FCT, the counterfeit products were manufactured in a residential apartment, using fake packaging materials, often over weekends.

NAFDAC has sealed the facility and summoned those responsible for further investigation”, he said during the raid.

“We will remove the counterfeit products from the production site, and our post-marketing surveillance directorate will sweep the market to clear out any remaining items”, he added.

Tamanuwa Andrew, deputy director of investigation and enforcement for NAFDAC in Kaduna, reported similar findings in Wuse Market and Mararaba, a community bordering the FCT and Nasarawa.

Read also: NAFDAC alerts public to harmful Nivea deodorant

He noted an increase in unregistered herbal remedies and pharmaceutical products stating that NAFDAC would intensify surveillance to protect public health.

Share