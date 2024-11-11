NAFDAC seizes fake drinks worth N41.2m in Nasarawa markets

The National Agency for Food and Drug Control (NAFDAC) on Monday disclosed counterfeit wines and spirits worth over N41.2m were seized after conducting a major raid on wine shops in Mararaba Market and the New Nyanya and Masaka areas of Nasarawa state.

This is coming after it conducted a raid on agrochemical sellers in Bauchi Metropolis, following intelligence reports on the circulation of a counterfeit product known as “Patriarc.”

NAFDAC disclosed on Saturday that the operation led to the sealing of three facilities, the arrest of their owners, and the confiscation of products valued at 5 million naira.

While announcing the Nasarawa raid via its X handle, NAFDAC disclosed its investigation and enforcement team is actively pursuing the importer or manufacturer responsible for these counterfeit goods.

The agency disclosed it is “actively investigating the importers or manufacturers behind these counterfeit drinks” while urging consumers to remain vigilant and report suspicious products to the nearest NAFDAC office for immediate action.

