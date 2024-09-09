The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it is probing products advertised and sold by Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries championed by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin under the disguise of being registered with the apex health agency.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement, on Sunday, alerted Nigerians on the activities of the faith-based organisation located at Km 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, Delta State, that uses NAFDAC name to deceive the unsuspecting public.

Adeyeye stated that the agency has been inundated with petitions from concerned citizens about Prophet Jeremiah on a miracle water and miracle soap being advertised with healing and miracle claims and sold to unsuspecting members of the public by the spiritual ministry.

“The Minister (Prophet Jeremiah) showcased the use of Miracle Water and Miracle Soap on social media to heal barrenness. He claimed that the women would carry twins if they used the soap. He openly told his congregation that the Soap is NAFDAC registered. Thus, the public began to visit the office to confirm the claims.

“The petitioners also submitted the following products from the Spiritual Ministry to NAFDAC to verify the bogus claims,” Adeyeye said.

It listed the products to include Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, the Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida, A New Beginning Mount Camel Miracle Water, Water of Life, Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida (1L), A New Beginning Pool of Bethsaida Water, and Father Smelled Perfume.

Adeyeye further disclosed that through the Director Post Marketing Surveillance of the agency, the Delta State Coordinator was reached to find out the records of any deal with the spiritual ministry and the products in the Delta State Office where they are produced.

“The State Coordinator covertly bought the Miracle Water (25cl) for 3000 naira from the Ministries and took the pictures,” said NAFDAC partly in the statement.

The agency revealed that on Wednesday, August 14th 2024, the State Coordinator Delta State visited the Mercy Land Ministry and met the Head of Service – Mr. Ogunleye Fufeyin and the Chief Security Officer but the officials denied producing Miracle and Healing Water or Soap “even with the evidence of the receipt of purchase.”

“He claimed that only the Logo and address on the label were theirs but not the product. The HOS added that they only have a pool of Bethsaida water, which is spiritual and artificial. The HOS requested time to meet with other staff and returned. He returned after 30 minutes and refused to cooperate, asking them to see the CSO.”

NAFDAC added that on August 27th 2024, a team of Investigation and Enforcement in the agency and Federal Task Force on Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods visited the Prophet Jeremiah’s church to begin an investigation on the place of purchase or the manufacturing site for possible sample collection, for laboratory analysis, but the officials of the spiritual ministry did not cooperate with the team.

“Letters of invitation were issued to the officials to report on August 28th, but it was not honoured. The company instead submitted a Legal document at NAFDAC Headquarters Abuja on August 28th, 2024 and asked to come back on September 3rd, 2024, to organise their document before coming. The Agency then gave the Prophet till the 29th to report to the investigation and Enforcement NAFDAC Office Asaba for further necessary investigation.

“Investigation and Enforcement Asaba waited for the Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries officials based on their earlier request to report for commencement of the investigation, but they still refused to show up. On September 3rd, 2024, they forwarded some documents instead of asking for more time to report,” NAFDAC added.

The agency stated that the ministry in a document made available to its office on September 3rd, 2024, argued to have traded into a production contract agreement with Globod Table Water located at Km 4, DSC Expressway, Otokutu, Delta State, without the knowledge of NAFDAC State Office in Delta State.

“In continuation of our investigation, NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement has sealed the Globod Table Water factory to aid and abet the production, sale, and advertisement of unregistered and unwholesome Miracle Water under the pretext of Fake NAFDAC Registration Number.

“At this point, it is very clear that Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, KM 5, is not ready to present itself for investigation of production and advertisement of suspected falsified, unwholesome, and unregistered miracle products.

The agency added that “none of these products being advertised and sold are registered with NAFDAC. The public is also being advised to stop patronizing any of these Miracle products. NAFDAC is scientific organization that is guided by verifiable scientific facts before registering any product.

“In the meantime, we will continue with our investigation into the activities of this faith organization with regard to products within our mandates that have been reported to be manufactured and sold by them. I want to use this opportunity to warn faith organizations against illegal production of regulated products without requisite regulatory requirements.”