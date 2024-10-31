NAFDAC alerts public to harmful Nivea deodorant

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public to the recall of Nivea Black & White Invisible Roll-on deodorant, warning that it contains a chemical hazardous to human health.

The agency in a public alert on its website, explained that the recalled Nivea product was said to contain 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde (BMHCA), a chemical prohibited in cosmetics products due to its ability to cause harm to the reproductive system, impairs the health of an unborn child as well as skin irritation and burns to users.

The affected product is a 50ml bottle marked “48H Protection in African Climate” with batch number: 93529610 by European Union (EU) Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products (RAPEX) in Brussels, Germany. The Bar Code Number: 42299882.

The agency advised importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of Nivea Roll-on with the affected batch.

“Members of the public in possession of the affected batch of product should discontinue the sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report adverse events experienced with the use of regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

