NAFDAC, Quilox launch campaign against fake drinks in nightclubs

Quilox Club has partnered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to launch a campaign against the circulation of fake drinks, especially in nightclubs. This was disclosed in a briefing marking the 11th anniversary of the Lagos nightclub

Shaba Mohammed, director of Investigation and Enforcement at NAFDAC’s Lagos Directorate, speaking at the event said all drinks sold in Nigeria must be registered with NAFDAC before being introduced into the market.

“NAFDAC has zero tolerance for unregistered and counterfeit products. NAFDAC is very impressed with Quilox. Several times we have made unscheduled visits and left satisfied,” Mohammed said.

Olakunle Ojo, acting director of NAFDAC’s Water & Drinks Division, lamented the rising cases of counterfeit drinks. He explained that the agency had sealed over 10 outlets in August 2024 alone and had lost count of how many individuals they had arrested that year.

“NAFDAC partnering with Quilox is in line with the policies of fighting counterfeiters and ensuring our society is free from these harmful products. We impose heavy sanctions on any club found selling unregistered products, and we usually seal those clubs,” Ojo said.

Akinlabi Peller, COO, of Quilox Club, stated that the club is committed to promoting the distribution of authentic drinks registered with NAFDAC since its inception 11 years ago.

The COO disclosed that the management of Quilox initiated the campaign to sensitize local club owners about the need to desist from circulating fake drinks, considering the severe repercussions.

“We have always upheld the distribution of genuine, NAFDAC-approved drinks in our establishment, and we are calling on other club owners to adopt similar practices. By working together with NAFDAC, we can clamp down on the circulation of fake drinks and protect public health,” Peller said.

He added that the club has put in effort to paste serial numbers on drinks purchased for the club and dispose of the bottles after consumption to ensure they are not reused by producers of fake drinks.

Peller encouraged other club owners to follow Quilox’s example in working with NAFDAC to combat the distribution of counterfeit drinks. Additionally, he cautioned against mixing different types of drinks, as this practice can lead to health problems that are sometimes mistakenly attributed to counterfeit drinks.

Ojo said any club or outlet found with unregistered drinks will follow immediate arrest as the health of the nation remains at stake.

Ojo added the fight against counterfitting is not de NAFDAC alone but requires collective measures to curb the menace. He urged Nigerians to always report any case of counterfeit and fake drinks while promising to protect their integrity

