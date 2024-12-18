NAFDAC raids Aba market, destroys fake, expired products

Some sections of Eziukwu Road Market in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State, may be sealed, due to activities of some unscrupulous individuals, who hide in the market to produce unwholesoome fake products.

A team from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) working on reliable information, have raided the market and discovered volumes of faked popular brands of local and foreign products in some lock-up shops, which serve as their factories.

BusinessDay recalls that exactly a year ago NAFDAC carried out the same excercise in the market as Martins Iluyomade, director, South East Zone of NAFDAC, who led the operation, described the unwholesome products found in the market as weapons of mass destruction.

Iluyomade, recalled that a similar operation was done last year at the same market, noting that there are plans to get the culprits as he lamented how people would be recalcitrant and hell-bent on making money at the detriment of their fellow citizens.

He recalled that in December 2023, during the last operation at the same market that the leadership of the market signed an undertaking with NAFDAC, to help the Agency to identify the people involved in the nefarious activities of producing and selling of fake products to unsuspecting citizens.

He stressed that the agency would revisit that undertaking as the leadership of the market have questions to answer.

BusinessDay observed different brands of local and foreign brands of beverages- wines, whiskey, yoghurt, carbonated drinks, dry gin are being produced at a dirty environment of the market.

The NAFDAC team also discovered a section of the market, where dates of expired products are revalidated for redistribution to unsuspecting consumers.

Share