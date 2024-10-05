A to Z fun guide in Lagos: Where to go

Lagos is a vibrant city where adventure and relaxation go hand-in-hand. Whether you are into adrenaline-pumping activities or simply want to unwind, Lagos has a variety of exciting experiences for everyone.
A – Archery
For a unique experience, head to Lekki Archers Club or Zen Archery.
B – Bowling
Enjoy bowling at Rufus and Bee, Playzone Ikeja City Mall, Lagos or Highway 66 Bowling Alley.
C – Concerts
Catch live performances or major concert events in Lagos.
D – Dancing
Dance the night away at Proof Hotel and Lounge or Loungethirty8.
E – Escape Room
Head over to Escape Room 33 in Victoria Island for a thrilling group activity.
F – Fishing
Take a relaxing fishing trip at Freedom Park or any fish beach.
G – Go-Karting
Rev up your engines at GET Arena for an exhilarating go-kart race.
H – Hiking
Explore nature at Lekki Conservation Centre with hiking trails and the famous canopy walk.
I – Indoor Rock Climbing
Experience indoor rock climbing at Upbeat Recreation Centre in Lekki.
J – Jet Skiing
Ride the waves at Landmark Beach or Lagos Jet Ski Club.
K – Karaoke
Sing your heart out at Terra Kulture or Cubana Restaurant
L – Live Band
Enjoy live music at Casper & Gambini’s, Astro Lounge or Bature Brewery.
M – Mini Golf
Challenge your friends to a round of mini golf at Ikoyi Holf Club or Lakowe Lakes.
N – Nightlife
For a memorable night out, hit Quilox, Vault Resto Lounge or Hotbox.
O – Outdoor Cinema
Catch the latest films under the stars at Movies in the park or Minji Lagos.
P – Pottery
Get creative at Cera Cerni Art Hub, where you can try your hand at pottery making.
Q – Quad Biking
Take a wild ride on the sands with quad biking at Landmark Beach.
R – Roller Skating
Roller skating is a fun way to spend an afternoon at Summer and Sky Skating Rink or Skate City.
S – Surfing
Catch some waves at Tarkwa Bay.
T – Theatre
Enjoy a stage play or musical performance at Terra Kulture.
U – Unwind at a Resort
Take a break from the city at resorts like La Campagne Tropicana, Ziba Resort or Jara Beach Resort.
V – Virtual Reality Games
Enter another world at VR Place Nigeria with VR gaming.
W – Wine Tasting
Sip and savor fine wines at Wine Lab Lagos.
X – X-Box Gaming
Get your game on at any gaming centre around you.
Y – Yoga
Relax and unwind with yoga sessions at Yoga Club Lagos.
Z – Zorbing
For a unique, fun activity, try zorbing at Zorbing Naija.
