A to Z fun guide in Lagos: Where to go

Lagos is a vibrant city where adventure and relaxation go hand-in-hand. Whether you are into adrenaline-pumping activities or simply want to unwind, Lagos has a variety of exciting experiences for everyone.

A – Archery

For a unique experience, head to Lekki Archers Club or Zen Archery.

B – Bowling

Enjoy bowling at Rufus and Bee, Playzone Ikeja City Mall, Lagos or Highway 66 Bowling Alley.

C – Concerts

Catch live performances or major concert events in Lagos.

D – Dancing

Dance the night away at Proof Hotel and Lounge or Loungethirty8.

E – Escape Room

Head over to Escape Room 33 in Victoria Island for a thrilling group activity.

F – Fishing

Take a relaxing fishing trip at Freedom Park or any fish beach.

G – Go-Karting

Rev up your engines at GET Arena for an exhilarating go-kart race.

H – Hiking

Explore nature at Lekki Conservation Centre with hiking trails and the famous canopy walk.

I – Indoor Rock Climbing

Experience indoor rock climbing at Upbeat Recreation Centre in Lekki.

J – Jet Skiing

Ride the waves at Landmark Beach or Lagos Jet Ski Club.

K – Karaoke

Sing your heart out at Terra Kulture or Cubana Restaurant

L – Live Band

Enjoy live music at Casper & Gambini’s, Astro Lounge or Bature Brewery.

M – Mini Golf

Challenge your friends to a round of mini golf at Ikoyi Holf Club or Lakowe Lakes.

N – Nightlife

For a memorable night out, hit Quilox, Vault Resto Lounge or Hotbox.

O – Outdoor Cinema

Catch the latest films under the stars at Movies in the park or Minji Lagos.

P – Pottery

Get creative at Cera Cerni Art Hub, where you can try your hand at pottery making.

Q – Quad Biking

Take a wild ride on the sands with quad biking at Landmark Beach.

R – Roller Skating

Roller skating is a fun way to spend an afternoon at Summer and Sky Skating Rink or Skate City.

S – Surfing

Catch some waves at Tarkwa Bay.

T – Theatre

Enjoy a stage play or musical performance at Terra Kulture.

U – Unwind at a Resort

Take a break from the city at resorts like La Campagne Tropicana, Ziba Resort or Jara Beach Resort.

V – Virtual Reality Games

Enter another world at VR Place Nigeria with VR gaming.

W – Wine Tasting

Sip and savor fine wines at Wine Lab Lagos.

X – X-Box Gaming

Get your game on at any gaming centre around you.

Y – Yoga

Relax and unwind with yoga sessions at Yoga Club Lagos.

Z – Zorbing

For a unique, fun activity, try zorbing at Zorbing Naija.

