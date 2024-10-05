7 Nollywood movies that capture significant moments in Nigerian history

Nigeria’s rich history is filled with pivotal moments that have shaped her journey as a nation. From the pre-colonial era through the fight for independence, to more recent political and cultural shifts, these events offer a deep insight into the country’s heritage. Nollywood, the heart of Nigeria’s film industry, has expertly brought many of these moments to life, blending storytelling with historical significance.

If you are looking to explore Nigeria’s past through the lens of cinema, here are 7 movies that spotlight key moments in Nigerian history.

October 1

October 1, a 2014 movie directed by Kunle Afolayan, is a movie set in Nigeria on the eve of its independence in 1960. The story follows Inspector Danladi Waziri (Sadiq Daba), an incorruptible police officer from Northern Nigeria, as he investigates a series of murders in the small Western town of Akote. The prime suspect is Prince Adereropo (Adedamola Adedoyin), a troubled young man with a dark obsession for Miss Tawa, the village belle, played by Kehinde Bankole. Through its murder mystery plot, the movie explores the socio-political tensions of the time, such as gender discrimination, colonial oppression, police misconduct and sexual harassment. October 1 offers a powerful reflection on Nigeria’s struggles for justice and identity as the country moved toward independence.

Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace, released in 2006 and produced by Jeta Amata and Alicia Arce, explores one of the most significant aspects of Nigerian history: the slave trade. This British-Nigerian drama tells the story of John Newton, a British slave trader who travels to Nigeria with the aim of purchasing slaves. However, after witnessing the horrific realities of slavery and narrowly escaping death, Newton undergoes a profound transformation. He attributes his survival to divine intervention and decides to abandon the slave trade, ultimately becoming an Anglican priest and penning the famous hymn, “Amazing Grace.” The movie features a remarkable cast, including Fred Amata, Joke Silva, Mbong Amata, Nick Moron, Zack Amata, and Mbong Odungide. Through powerful storytelling, Amazing Grace vividly illustrates the violence associated with the British trans-Atlantic slave trade, highlighting the impact it had on Nigerian society, including the loss of traditional customs, clothing, and religious practices as the people adapted to a Western lifestyle.

Oloibiri

Released in 2016, Oloibiri is a Nigerian action thriller directed by Curtis Graham and produced by Rogers Ofime, featuring performances from Olu Jacobs and Richard Mofe Damijo. The movie focuses on the exploitation of newly discovered oil in the historic town of Oloibiri by government agencies and oil companies. The movie follows Timipre (Olu Jacobs), who fails to unite his community against the LESH company (a fictional representation of Shell-BP) after oil is discovered in Oloibiri in 1956. Meanwhile, Gunpowder (Richard Mofe Damijo), a former employee of LESH, becomes a vigilante fighting against exploitation in the Niger Delta. When Foreshaw seeks to extract oil from a nearby community, Gunpowder infiltrates the company to sabotage their plans. Ultimately, Oloibiri highlights the struggles of communities in the Niger Delta, addressing themes of exploitation and the quest for justice in the face of corporate greed.

The Herbert Macaulay Affair

The Herbert Macaulay Affair is a movie directed by Nigerian filmmaker Imoh Umoren, centred on the life and struggles of the Nigerian nationalist Herbert Macaulay. Set in the 1920s, the movie shows young Herbert, played by William Benson, as he returns from his education in England in 1893 and fervently rallies his fellow Nigerians against colonial oppression. Through passionate protests, he challenges injustices regarding land rights, taxes, and racial segregation in colonial Nigeria. The movie also features Wale Macaulay, Herbert Macaulay ‘s grandson, and explores the legacy of a significant figure whose contributions to Nigerian history remain largely overlooked.

Invasion 1897

Produced by Lancelot Imasuen in 2014, Invasion 1897 reenacts the historical events surrounding the British invasion and subsequent destruction of the ancient Benin Kingdom. The movie narrates the tale of the revered Oba Ovoramwen, who faced dethronement and exile at the hands of British colonialists. It is told through the perspective of a young prince of Benin, who is put on trial for stealing artefacts from a British museum. Featuring performances by Mike Omoregbe, Segun Arinze, Rudolph Walker, Charles Inojie, Paul Obazele, Justus Esiri, Charles ‘Chucky’ Venn, and Leo Mezie, the movie offers a profound exploration of the rich history of the Benin Empire and the events that shaped its legacy.

Half of a Yellow Sun

Directed by Biyi Bandele and based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s acclaimed novel, Half of a Yellow Sun is an Anglo-Nigerian movie released in 2013 that poignantly portrays the Nigerian-Biafran War (1967-1970). The narrative revolves around twin sisters Olanna and Kainene, who hail from a wealthy Nigerian family and return to a privileged life in 1960s Nigeria after their education in England. However, as the civil war erupts, they are compelled to make divergent choices that significantly affect their lives and the lives of their partners. Through each actor’s personal journeys, Half of a Yellow Sun captures the devastating impact of the war on families, communities, and the nation at large, shedding light on the human cost of conflict while celebrating the resilience of the Nigerian people. This historical movie intertwines themes of love, survival, and the struggle for Biafra’s independence.

‘76

Directed by Izu Ojukwu, ‘76 is a Nigerian historical fiction drama set six years after the civil war. It follows the story of Captain Joseph Dewa, a young soldier accused of involvement in the failed coup of 1976, and his pregnant wife, Suzy, who struggles to prove his innocence. While it centres on the events surrounding General Murtala Muhammed’s assassination during the coup attempt, ‘76 is not solely focused on the 1976 coup, the events of that year set the stage for the story. The movie explores the personal challenges faced by soldiers and their families during this period in Nigeria’s history. Starring Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, Rita Dominic, and Ibinabo Fiberesima, ‘76 underwent a seven-month approval process with the Nigerian Military before filming, ensuring its authenticity. The movie reflects on the emotional turmoil of war and its impact on personal lives.

