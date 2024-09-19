NAFDAC alerts public to fake Dettol soap

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had alerted the public to the sale of a fake product labelled as “Dettol Health Fresh Soap” in the market.

The Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) and manufacturer (Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria Limited) of Dettol Antiseptic products, confirmed that the product is fake as they do not have any product by the name “Dettol Health Fresh Soap”.

According to a public alert issued by the agency, the MAH said it received a consumer complaint regarding the product which reportedly caused skin irritation to the complainant.

Dettol Antiseptic products are widely used in Nigeria for household disinfection and personal hygiene to prevent illnesses from germs (bacterial infection).

The NAFDAC warned that the illegal marketing of its regulated products or fake products poses a risk to people’s health, since by not complying with the regulatory provisions, the products’ safety, quality, and efficacy are not guaranteed.

The details of the complaint product were not provided by the complainant except for the name of the product “Dettol Health Fresh Soap.”

All NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the fake product if found within the zones and states.

The agency also directed importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, caregivers and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of fake products.

“All medical products must be obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicion of the sale of substandard and falsified medicines or medical products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Similarly, healthcare professionals and patients are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of medicinal products or devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website.