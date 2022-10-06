NABTEB: 69.6% candidates obtain credits in English, Mathematics

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), on Wednesday, said that 58,569 candidates, representing 69.60 percent of the total candidates that sat for the last examination scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, registrar of NABTEB, disclosed this at a press conference in Benin City during the release of results of the 2022 In-school National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations held across the country from June to July, 2022.

Isiugo-Abanihe said a total of 87,668 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,656 centres across Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire, adding that the enrolment figure showed a marked increase of 4.99 percent in this year’s total compared to that of the 2021 In-school certificate examinations, where 83, 504 candidates enrolled for the exams.

Giving a breakdown, the registrar, represented by Obinna Opara, director, examinations administration of the board, said a total of 75, 221 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics.

He further explained that 300 candidates of the total number that sat for the examinations were involved in malpractice as against a total of 443 candidates that sat for the same examinations conducted in 2021.

“Comparatively, this performance is slightly lower than 2021 In-School NBC/NTC examinations results where 58,309 candidates representing 72.96 percent obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, and 74,069 candidates, representing 92.68 percent of the entire candidates that sat for the examinations obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics,” Isiugo-Abanihe said.