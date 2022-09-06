N5.7bn loan: CBN calls out anchor borrower debtors

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday issued a demand notice to indebted beneficiaries of its Anchor Borrowers’ Program scheme, who according to figures, are yet to repay a sum total of N5.67 billion.

The notice follows the bank’s directive to NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Limited (NMFB), to recover all non-performing intervention loans granted under the scheme.

Part of the notice read, “The NOTICE is hereby given to the under-listed Customers, to offset their indebtedness to NMFB under the said intervention scheme of the CBN.

Read also: Loan repayment critical to sustainability of CBN Anchor Borrower Scheme – AFAN

“Earlier Demand Notices have been issued by NMFB to the last known addresses of the aforesaid Customers, hence, this Public Notice serves as the final demand notice.”

Shortlisted obligors include: Sadolen interworld ltd with a current exposure of N2,050,831,880.50; Gum Arabic farms and commodities ltd has a current exposure of N1,220,957,105.30.

Others include: Prime Synergy global solutions ltd, Asuj food production and processing ltd, Souvenire seeds Nigeria ltd,Con investment ltd with current exposure of N1,451,720,437.00, N581,416,350.39, N158,184,197.50 and N211,605,477.96 respectively.