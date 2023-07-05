N1bn fraud: Court remands ex-Kano works commissioner

A Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday ordered that Idris Wada-Saleh, a former commissioner for works and infrastructure, be remanded in Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) custody over an alleged N1billion fraud

The defendant, a former commissioner under the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje, is charged with giving false information and cheating.

Tijjani Sale-Minjibir, the chief magistrate, ordered the remand of the defendant in PCACC custody for 12 days, pending a ruling on his bail application. The magistrate adjourned until July 14.

Earlier, Salisu Tahir, the prosecution counsel, told the court that the defendant was arrested on July 3, at about 2:30 p.m.

He alleged that the defendant released N1 billion to Arafat construction company, No Stone Construction Company, and Multi Resources, to rehabilitate 30 roads in the metropolis that were not carried out.

Read also: Senate directs IGP to end extortion, harassment by policemen

Tahir filed an exparte pursuant to the provisions of section 295(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2019, urging the court

to remand the defendant at PCACC custody for 14 days to enable them complete the investigation.

“The defendant has a case to answer in the N1 billion belonging to the Kano State government.

“The exparte application is supported by a seven-paragraph deposed by one Sa’id Ilu, a police inspector, attached with six voucher exhibits”

He urged the court to grant the application to enable the agency file a proper charge against the defendant in the interest of justice. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of section 26 of PCACC 2010 as amended and section 322 of the Penal Code.

Mustapha Idris, the defence counsel,

prayed the court to grant the defendant bail pursuant to section 35(6) and 36(5) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“The defendant is presumed innocent and the offence is bailable pursuant to section 168 and 172 of ACJL Kano State 2019 and order 5 rule 1 and 3 of ACJL rules 2023,” he said.