MTN leverages Google, Dotgo to serve over 82m subscribers

Nigeria’s largest mobile network operator (MTN) is set to launch Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging (RBM) Services in partnership with Google and Dotgo, a Gupshup company and a leading cloud communications provider of RBM Solutions.

RBM uses the rich and interactive features of Rich Communication Services (RCS), the next-generation SMS that allows sharing of audio, video, images, location, and a lot more—to enable branded business messaging. RCS messages are securely delivered to native messaging apps such as Google Messages and Samsung Messages on Android phones. Available on 3G and 4G networks, RCS is the default-messaging standard for 5G networks. As of today, RCS is available globally with over 700 million monthly active users.

Dotgo’s MaaP (Messaging-as-a-Platform) is integrated with the Google Jibe RCS platform for business messaging, the world’s most advanced RCS platform that provides a high degree of scalability.

As a partner, MTN would leverage the services provided by Dotgo such as the RCS APIs, chatbot directory, billing, payments, reconciliation, and more, to drive monetization from RCS.

“As Nigeria’s largest carrier, MTN is all set to on-board brands that can reach out to a vast majority of Nigerian customers and delight them with a user experience like never before, to boost lead generation and conversion rates. This is a great opportunity for brands to connect with the end consumers of Nigeria for sales and support,” says Lynda Saint-Nwafor, chief enterprise business officer at MTN Nigeria.

Srinivas Rao, chief digital officer of MTN Nigeria added, “We are proud of our technical collaboration with Google and Dotgo. The superior technology design, robust service operations, optimum business processes, and 24×7 support are key to delivering the Next Generation Business Messaging experiences to our Brands & Business Partners at the most affordable rates. With this generational shift we aim to further aid & accelerate Digital Transformation amongst the institutions, commerce & industry in Nigeria”.

“We are delighted to work with MTN to help bring RBM to their customers. With the highest number of subscribers in the region, RBM services on MTN will be a game changer. Dotgo has excelled once again as one of our top partners for monetizing RBM with mobile operators,” says Juliet Ehimuan, country director, Google Nigeria.

“The launch of RBM by MTN, the largest operator in Nigeria, will accelerate adoption of RBM by brands in Nigeria. With the launch done, we will be working with MTN and Google to help CPaaS providers and brands in Nigeria to upgrade and incorporate RBM into their business applications,” says Inderpal Singh Mumick, CEO, Dotgo.