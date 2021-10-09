Steps to Improve Your Brand Communication

Brand communication is an important part and tool of brand management by which an organisation informs, persuades, and enriches the knowledge of its stakeholders about the brand, its strengths, values, fundamentals, as well as its product and service offerings.

Brand communication influences the stakeholders of the company. The stakeholders include employees, customers, investors, and sponsors as they are attached to the brand in the most integrated manner. It works as the voice of the brand that strengthens the relationship with the stakeholders on a long-term basis.

It encompasses the mixed use of traditional media channels such as print and electronic media with the strategic amalgamation of contemporary media such as social media platforms, content marketing, blogs, and digital marketing, among many others.

Ways to improve brand communication

1) Decide on the spokesperson

The first and foremost step to improve brand communication with the stakeholders involves deciding on who will be the spokesperson of the brand. This refers to the person who is the mouthpiece of the brand. He or she will be what I call the ‘brand’s image knight’. This is the person that leads the team that communicates the important messages and brand perspectives, using his or her sharp business acumen, knowledge, and expertise. It is important to note that this is not a one-man show as the spokesperson is only the head of a strategic team.

In some situations, especially with start-ups or at the early stages of brand growth, it is not unusual to have the main promoter or a key member of the management be the de facto spokesperson (face) of the business. This is so because such a person, especially as a promoter knows and understands the brand in the most intricate manner, plus has been an integral part of the growth journey of the brand. Brands like Virgin (Richard Branson), Zenith Bank (Jim Ovia), Fox (Rupert Murdoch), Mavin Records (Don Jazzy) and Dangote (Aliko Dangote) are good examples of this approach.

2) Have proper media channels

No matter how strong the messages of brand communications are, if the media channels selected are not up to the mark, it can affect the entire communication strategy.

Hence, it is vital to plan and choose the proper media channels having a potent mix of traditional mediums such as newspapers, business magazines, and periodicals along with the combination of the latest digital and social media platforms such as content marketing and blogging, amongst others. Having media engagements and stakeholders meets are still one of the best and most effective channels to improve brand communication.

3) Be authentic

It is always better to have the communication that is authentic and genuine in nature, to foster customers’ buy-in and loyalty, and develop long-lasting relationships with the investors, sponsors, and other stakeholders of the company. The communication should not be forced or have an ulterior motive or intention that it is just for the sake of fulfilling the responsibility.

4) Have a dialogue

Irrespective of where and how the brand communication is conducted like having a press conference or through other media channels and platforms; it shouldn’t be a monologue but a dialogue, so that the stakeholders are able to give their feedback, inputs, suggestions and express their grievances, if any. It is vital for the management and the spokesperson to understand their expectations of the brand and gauge their perspectives as well.

5) Showcase the brand’s personality

One of the essential steps to improve brand communication is to showcase the personality of the brand during the entire process, adding the factor of humanization to the brand, so that an emotional connection is created with the customers and stakeholders. Brand tone and voice should be developed and cultivated in such a manner that it delights them, and instills the factors of trust and faith in them.

6) Be helpful

Along with harping upon the achievements, goals, objectives, and other facets of the brand, it is crucial for the brand to be genuinely interested in knowing and understanding the challenges and grievances of the stakeholders, as well as go further to ensure that feasible and practical solutions are provided. As mentioned earlier, the process of brand communication has to be a dialogue and not a long monologue. That means it should not be a one-sided narrative.

7) Be open and transparent

The factor of transparency is a must from the management’s side, so that there is a consistent level of trust and loyalty maintained in the minds of stakeholders. The communication should not only be clear, open, and transparent but has to be true, relevant to the business and interest of stakeholders. Beyond these, it should convey the current and latest details and developments about the brand and its products and services offered along with the future plans in the pipeline.

Last line: Brand communication is one of the significant strategies, which can be used by any business to build a unique image for the brand, in the targeted market and the overall industry, and to achieve the corporate objectives of the company.