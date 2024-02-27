MOUAU students’ riot: Abia community to raise fund for repair of damaged structures

The traditional ruler of Amaba Kingdom, Oboro Clan, Ikwuano LGA, HRM Emmanuel O’tuwa has disclosed plans by his community to embark on fund raising initiative as part of the measures to assist in the rebuilding of structures damaged during the recent riot by students of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Speaking at the Vice Chancellor’s Lodge in Umudike when he led a powerful delegation from Amaba autonomous community on a solidarity/appreciation visit to the MOUAU Vice Chancellor, Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, the monarch, who frowned at the ugly incident, washed off the hands of the community in the riot.

Read also: Group reads riot act to traders, moves against illegal structures in Anambra markets

He pointed out that Amaba community did not organise their people at any point in time to rebel against the institution and that no Amaba son was involved in the riot, which resulted in the pulling down of the university’s wall as being alleged.

King O’tuwa 1st who pointed out that Amaba community had been brought to the limelight courtesy of MOUAU, maintained that universities must be funded like any other business, else it could not function effectively.

While disclosing some of transformation made in the community, King O’tuwa said that he had also restructured the Amaba community security apparatus in order to restore security and peaceful coexistence with the University and all the neighbouring communities.

The traditional ruler, who appreciated the cordial relationship existing between his community and MOUAU and the giant strides recorded by Iwe’s administration in the institution, assured him of his community’s unalloyed support.

Mgbechi Oji, an elder of the community, who also retired as a Bursar from the University, in his speech wondered why the students should be antagonistic to their Vice Chancellor and other Management staff during the protest-turned riot, when there existed various channels of registering their perceived grievances.

He seized the opportunity to appreciate Iwe for elevating one of their sons to the position of the University’s bursar and appealed to the Vice Chancellor also, to always work with their traditional ruler, whenever the need arises.

In their various remarks, a former chairman of Ikwuano L.G.A, Ngozi Oji; Abia State Commissioner for Agriculture, Monica Ironkwe, the Spiritual Adviser of Amaba community, Praise Oji, Rtd Justice Chinedozie Aguwamba, Chairman of Women and Family Affairs of the members of Royal family; and Rtd. Colonel Samuel Aboaja, sympathised with the Vice Chancellor over the incident which appeared to have disrupted the academic calendar of the institution. They also said that the community came to encourage him and to inform him that they were in full support of his leadership.

The Vice Chancellor, in his response, wondered why the students whom the University had been striving to give the best not minding the lean resources would turn around to rebel against it.

Read also: ATBU erupts: Students riot over death of classmate, prompting closure

Iwe, who said that the recently introduced biometrics was designed to make things easier for the students, also disclosed that the increased fees, which allegedly led to the riot was partly for the interest of the students.

The Vice Chancellor, who also reeled out his achievements in the institution, assured that he would continue to raise the name of the University, no matter the hiccups.

While appreciating Amaba community for the solidarity visit, Iwe described King O’tuwa 1st as a friend that is not too far from him and also promised to continue to do things that could be of benefit to the Amaba community.

The President General of Amaba community, Christopher Oguegbu; Traditional Prime Minister, Okorocha Ndimele; Ugochukwu Ironkwe; the Chief Security Officer of the community, Obinna Jikoro, and Nkeiruka Mbanaso, the registrar of the University, were in attendance during the visit.