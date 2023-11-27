More Nigerians lose livelihoods as Lagos crushes seized 1,500 motorcycles

In what took away livelihoods from more Nigerians struggling to make out a living amid Nigeria’s economic crunch, the Lagos State government, on Monday, crushed 1,500 motorcycles (Okada) seized from operators said to have violated the state’s traffic laws.

Lagos is Nigeria’s economic hub and arguably the country’s most populated state. But the population comes with some daunting challenges such as traffic congestion and a shortage of means of public transportation. As a result, thousands of motorcycles are deployed on the roads by the unemployed for commercial purposes, bridging the gaps in public transportation and earning for themselves income.

However, the state government via The Lagos Traffic Laws 2012 (subsequently reviewed in 2018), banned their operations in the urbanised areas of the state, and put in place a task force to monitor and enforce the ban, citing unruly operations and incessant accidents.

Curiously, some of the operators got their Okadas from politicians as empowerment for political support and patronage.

According to the Lagos State government on Monday, the crushed 1,500 motorcycles were seized for violating the ban on their operations in ten local government areas and 15 local council development areas (LCDAs) in Lagos.

Read also: Unregistered motorcycle, tricycle operators get Janunary 2024 deadline in Oyo

The affected councils include Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, and Eti-Osa.

The LCDAs are Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Yaba and Coker Aguda, with others at; Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state commissioner for transportation, speaking at the crushing site in Ikeja, restated the government’s resolve to the safety and security of lives and property in Lagos.

Osiyemi said, ‘This exercise shows that the government is not rescinding its decision to apprehend, impound, and crush recalcitrant motorcycles plying the restricted areas.

He noted that the regular crushing exercise was to warn Okada operators and passengers to stay off the ban areas to avoid three years imprisonment if caught and prosecuted in line with the Transport Reform Law, (TSRL) 2018.

“The ban on Okada in specified regions is crucial for maintaining order, reducing risks associated with unauthorised motorcycle operation, and also improving security,” Osiyemi added.