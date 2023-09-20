MohBad: Jandor calls for thorough investigation, says justice must prevail

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State in the 2023 general election, has called for diligence in the investigation into the death of an Afrobeats musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as MohBad.

MohBad’s death, announced on Tuesday, 12th September 2023, is shrouded in secrecy and foul play with widespread allegations of the complicity of some key players in the music industry.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, signed by Gbenga Ogunleye, Head of Media of his campaign team, Jandor described the unfortunate incident and the attendant public outcry and attempts to cover up the matter as a huge drawback to the entertainment industry in the country.

He advocated that law enforcement agencies need to unravel the truth and ensure no case of injustice is allowed by thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

He laments the untimely death of such a budding talent and the anxiety among music fans on the perceived dangers and shady undercutting going on in the entertainment industry.

He further stated that the incident is a big blow to the image of our music industry in the country

Jandor, however, commiserates with the family and fans of the late Mohbad and wishes them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.