Mo Salah’s Christmas message stirs social media outrage

The Christmas message by Mo Salah has generated lots of outbursts in social media as Muslim fans criticised the Egyptian striker for his actions.

Salah, a Muslim, posted a photo of a Christmas tree and included a caption in which he talks about the conflict involving Israel and Palestine before wishing his followers a ‘Merry Christmas’.

Muslims do not traditionally celebrate Christmas. However, some do partake in the festivities during the Christian holiday.

Salah was criticised by fans on social media last year after taking a picture of him, his wife Magi, and daughters Makka and Kayan posing in matching pyjamas in front of a Christmas tree.

The Liverpool striker took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a message alongside a Christmas tree where he facilitated with families in Gaza.

“Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate, ” Salah wrote on his Twitter account.

“With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts, and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas.”

He has again faced criticism from Muslim fans for his traditional Christmas post.

One Twitter fan Xavier Palfreman @xavierjp__ wrote that Salah is a Muslim and has no business sending a Christmas message

“Whilst it is nice that you are speaking about Gaza. We cannot turn a blind eye to the transgression of celebrating Christmas. The prophet didn’t celebrate Christmas, so you and I, as Muslims, shouldn’t either. This is even more important given the influence you have.”

Another fan identified as 𝐕𝐀𝐑 @Ziyechman said, “Mo Salah disappointed a lot of individuals out there.”

Majid Freeman @Majstar7 also joined other Muslims to condemn Salah for his Christmas post: “Looks like you have much more to say in your Xmas msg than you did for your Gaza video where you looked like you were being held hostage. Don’t forget your roots, Egyptian ‘king’ @MoSalah.”

Another supporter Jahboi @jah_boy01 said Salah’s Christmas message is an embarrassment to the Muslim world.

“You’re a Muslim. Why are you doing this? You don’t need this as Islam does not accept this type of thing…it is haram.”

@ABroNextDoor wrote: “Similarly, it is forbidden for the Muslims to imitate the unbelievers by holding parties on these occasions, or exchanging gifts, or distributing sweets or other foods, or taking time off work and so on because the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever imitates a people is one of them.”