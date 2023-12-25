Mo Salah shares emotional Christmas message to families in Gaza

Egyptian and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, Mo Salah, has taken to social media to share an emotional Christmas message to families in Gaza following unresolved ongoing conflicts between Israel and Palestine that have seen hundreds of people killed in the last two months.

On Monday, Salah, a 31-year-old Muslim faithful, posted a photo of a Christmas tree and included a caption in which he talks about the war in the Middle East while wishing the families and his fans ‘Merry Christmas’.

The Egyptian striker has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, scoring 12 goals with seven assists in 18 Premier League matches to help Liverpool sit second on the league table, just a point ahead of Arsenal.

Salah took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a message alongside a Christmas tree where he facilitated with families in Gaza.

“Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate, ” Salah wrote on his Twitter account.

“With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas.”