Mixta Africa donates to foundation for autism children in Nigeria

Mixta Africa has donated N1 million to Pure Souls Learning Foundation to assist indigent families with children affected by autism in Nigeria.

The donation, which is part of Mixta Africa’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative is to support the foundation expand its training centre to accommodate increasing demand for the centre’s support and services.

Pure Souls Learning Foundation was conceived in the year 2007 to assist indigent families with children affected by Autism in Nigeria with particular attention to Patrick Speech and Languages Centre, the first Centre catering for the needs of people living with Autism in Nigeria.

Autism being a complex developmental disability typically appears during the first three years of life and is the result of a neurological disorder that affects the normal functioning of the brain, impacting development in the areas of social interaction, communication and imaginative skills. Both children and adults with autism show difficulties in verbal and non-verbal communication, social interactions and leisure or play activities.