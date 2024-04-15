‘Misguided alligators’: Nigerians react as MKO Abiola’s widow, Dupe, declares independence for Yoruba nation

Dupe Onitiri-Abiola, a widow of late MKO Abiola, has declared independence for a sovereign Yoruba nation.

Onitiri-Abiola made the declaration in a video circulating on social media, saying that the country will be called “Democratic Republic of Yoruba (DRY).”

In the viral video, Onitiri-Abiola, who is a former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, declared that the DRY came into existence on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Hours after she made the declaration, gunmen suspected to be Yoruba nation agitators invaded the Oyo State government secretariat in Ibadan in an attempt to take over the facility. Some of the invaders were captured after a gun battle with security agents.

However, many Nigerians on social media have reacted to the declaration of a sovereign Yoruba nation by Onitiri-Abiola.

Ridwan, a media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said, “This is Dupe Onitiri-Abiola, the lunatic behind the ‘invasion’ of Oyo State Govt House in Ibadan yesterday. She became belligerent after failed attempt to become Lagos Governor under two political platforms. She leads a faction of the many disagreeing Yoruba Nation “alligators”, brainwashing barely literate people into an agenda set out to enrich only themselves. She lives overseas and sits comfortably on social media, directing misguided “alligators” (as they call agitators) to go on unattainable errands that usually put them in harm’s way.”

Another X user, Nulex said, “This anarchist is not even in Nigeria. If we observe closely, she’s working in collaboration with some people within Nigeria to spring up this madness. What an effrontery, what an insolent to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These people never learn, ask Igboho & Co how far.”

Dipo Awojide said, “I hope she is picked up soon. She will spend a long time with DSS in Abuja and end up in jail.”

“Unfortunately, she’s not in Nigeria right now otherwise she should be arrested immediately for treasonable felony and I’m sure that will be done. Whatever assets she has in Nigeria should be seized immediately,” another X user identified as Ade said.