Ibadan invasion: Sunday Igboho denies involvement, condemns attack on government property

Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, has denied involvement in the alleged invasion of Oyo State government secretariat by suspected Yoruba nation agitators.

Several agitators were apprehended by security agents while attempting to forcefully take over government secretariat in Ibadan on Saturday.

Reacting to the development through a statement released by Pelumi Olajengbesi, his legal counsel, Igboho denied involvement in the incident.

The prominent Yoruba nation activist urged the public not to associate him with the invaders, saying that he stands firm in his commitment to non-violence and doesn’t condone attack on government property or individuals.

“He categorically denounces any such actions and advises the general public not to associate him with them. Chief Sunday Adeyemo stands firm in his commitment to non-violence and does not condone attacks on government property or individuals.”

“He urges the public to understand that attempting to take over government facilities is unlawful and undermines the legitimate aspirations of those peacefully advocating for the Yoruba Nation. His goal remains the protection and advancement of the Yoruba people through lawful means,” the statement stated.