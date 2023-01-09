One killed, others injured as police, Yoruba Nation agitators clash in Lagos

Two persons were feared dead in the Ojota area of Lagos State, on Monday, following a violent clash between the police and Yoruba Nation agitators.

It was gathered that the crisis began during a mega rally by the Yoruba Nation group to press home their demand for self-determination by the Yoruba race in southwest Nigeria.

Police operatives and members of other security agencies were said to have swarmed the area and forcefully dispersed the peaceful rally.

A source said policemen arrived at the Ojota venue of the rally and shot teargas to disperse the crowd.

According to some commuters and residents in the Ketu-Ojota area, the peaceful rally turned violent when the police decided to disperse the crowd, and shot into the air.

Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the police in Lagos, however, confirmed one person killed and two police officers injured in the riot.

Videos of burning vehicles and police officers in the scene are going viral online.

BREAKING: Ongoing Civil unrest around Ojota, Lagos. Multiple gunshots, vehicles burnt as people scampered for safety. @rrslagos767 mobilized to restore calm. Kindly avoid area for now. pic.twitter.com/Xac9QCV9Km — Eons Intelligence (@eonsintelligenc) January 9, 2023

The Lagos State Taskforce, OP MESA, and other police divisions, were seen dispersing the crowd with tear gas.

One security vehicle belonging to a bank was burnt and three others damaged by the protesters, with commuters stranded at Ketu and Ojota as vehicles were not available, forcing them to trek.

“A team of police officers, comprising Alausa Division and the Raid Respond Squad (RRS) promptly stepped in to disperse the unlawful gathering and prevent a breakdown of law and order, but they attacked the police, shooting, and destroying two vehicles in the process,” Hundeyin tweeted.

Hundeyin said some suspects have been arrested and investigations have commenced.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored to the area. Lagosians are urged to go about their lawful businesses as measures have been put in place to prevent further breakdown of law and order, and keen monitoring of the situation continues.

“It is imperative to state unequivocally that the Lagos State Police Command will not allow any person or group of persons, under whatever guise, to disrupt the peace currently enjoyed in the state,” Hundeyin tweeted.