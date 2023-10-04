Ministerial nominee Balarabe collapses during senate hearing

Ministerial nominee Abass Lawal Balarabe collapsed while delivering his introductory remarks at the Senate today. The incident unfolded during a crucial Senate hearing, leaving many in shock.

Balarabe, who was in the midst of addressing the Senate, suddenly slumped, causing immediate concern among those in attendance. Senate President Godswill Akpabio acted swiftly, calling for medical assistance to tend to the stricken nominee.

“I was deeply concerned when I saw Mr. Balarabe’s condition. Our top priority is his health and well-being,” said Senate President Akpabio.

Read also: Tinubu replaces El-Rufai With Balarabe as ministerial nominee

Following the incident, the Senate President made the decision to convene an executive session, presumably to discuss the situation and any necessary actions.

The cause of Balarabe’s collapse remains unclear at the time of filing this report.