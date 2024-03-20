Minister promises accelerated economic progress for women

The Minister of state in the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mariya Mahmoud has promised accelerated economic progress for women in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The minister made the promise virtually at a sideline event, organised to celebrate UN Commission on the Status of Women, @ 68, in New York, U.S.A in Abuja, Nigeria.

The event, tagged, “The Abuja Accelerator: Unifying Women for Global Impact” was organised by the Office of the Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, in collaboration with UN Women.

The minister said that the women’s economic progress and full potential would be achieved under the Abuja Accelerator programme, designed to invest in women to accelerate their progress.

Mahmoud reiterated the commitment of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to advance women’s economic growth and unifying their potential for national and global impact.

She described the ‘unifying women for a global impact’ as a powerful concept that underscores the potential for collaboration and solidarity among women worldwide.

The minister said that the Abuja Accelerator programme would serve as a beacon for this vision, offering a platform for women to come together, share their experiences and amplify their voices for meaningful change.

She added that the Abuja Accelerator embodies the spirit of empowerment, and progress.

“It provides a space where women from various backgrounds can converge, exchange ideas, and strategise on how to address pressing issues facing women globally.

“The strength of the Abuja accelerator lies in its ability to foster collaboration among women, by bringing together individuals with different perspectives and expertise.

“The accelerator creates a fertile ground for innovation and collective action, through workshops, seminars, and networking.

“Under the programme, participants are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to carry out positive change in their communities and beyond.

Mahmoud added that the Abuja Accelerator equally serves as a catalyst for advocacy and awareness creation that highlight the achievements and challenges faced by women.

She expressed optimism that the programme would help to elevate the status of women in the society and push for policies that promote gender equality.

According to her, the Abuja Accelerator programme is a shining example of how women can come together to make a difference in the world.

“By preparing women for global impact, the accelerator is not only changing the lives of individual women, but also shaping a more inclusive and profitable future for all.”

On her part, the Mandate Secretary FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, Adedayo Benjamin-Laniyi, said that women in the FCT would be empowered through innovation, inspiration, collaboration, and cooperation.

She said that the convergence in New York was to moblise all and sundry to join the efforts towards amplifying the voices of FCT women and champion their course.

She said that the Abuja Accelerator programme was designed by her office inline with the vision of the FCT Minister and the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to her, the goal is to create a future where every woman will realise her full potential because no one was left behind.

“The programme represents a platform for proffering solutions to global challenges – from climate change to sustainable development, solutions born out of our unique perspective and gender experiences.

The Abuja Accelerator is our offering for collaboration. Invest your pilot project in Abuja, whatever it is, we are ready.”

Also speaking, the UN Women Representative to Nigeria, Beatrice Eyong, described the FCTA’s efforts towards unifying women from all works of life as a laudable initiative.

She commended the minister of state and the mandate secretary for always building partnerships and bringing women together to uplift their lives. -VON