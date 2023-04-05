Minister Adamu Adamu shouldn’t be blamed over Bauchi APC’s election woes, group says

The concerned stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State on Tuesday said that Minister of Education Adamu Adamu should not be blamed in the just concluded governorship and state Assembly elections in Bauchi.

Isa Musa Matori, who is the leader of the group, made the statement available to newsmen during press conference at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Bauchi.

Matori said: “Malam Adamu Adamu as the leader of the APC in Bauchi State has done so well to hold the party together, using his resources along the line.”

He also said that the minister should not be blamed for any complexity in the outcome of the elections in the state, especially the governorship, which the party again lost to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the minister singlehandedly, with support from his political associates, sponsored every activities of the party up to the period of the general elections.

He said it would be wrong for anyone to point accusing fingers at the Minister for anything, explained that he has played a very important role in the survival of the party since 2019 when it lost the gubernatorial election.

He further said that all the congresses that were held to produce Executive members of the party were single handedly sponsored by the Minister of Education.

Matori, who urged all members of the APC in the state to be reunited, said that the party will bounce back stronger despite the fact that it lost the governorship election.

He said that despite losing the gubernatorial election to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APC members are still hopeful that the party’s Gubernatorial Candidate, Rtd Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar will reclaim his mandate at the election tribunal.

Matori debunked the allegation that crisis has hit the party in the state following calls by some of its members to suspend the state chairman due to anti-party activities.

The concerned party members stressed that the party only have some minor misunderstanding which is common in any party.

He said that because the PDP government was afraid of losing out during the local government elections, it went ahead to select its local government council chairmen who did not contest any election.

“Some of you know the truth of what happened during the last governorship election in the state, they said that our candidate, Sadique Baba Abubakar lost the election, but we did not lose the election.

“In light of this, we the APC concerned members in the state are enjoining our members to know that this is not the time for the trading of blames, rather it is time to be more united than before so that we can pursue our case to a logical conclusion.

“There is no need for us to fight because of anything; we are all equal members of the party. Mallam Adamu Adamu supported all the candidates that contested under the platform of the party with financial support.

“So, because of that reason, we should reunite and be one family. We do not regard anybody as an outsider as long as you are a member of APC,” the group added.

Matori, who is the leader of the concerned APC group, calls on all members of the APC in Bauchi ensure total commitment to the party, added that members should exhibit patience, commitment, perseverance and loyalty so that the party can emerge successful at the election tribunal.