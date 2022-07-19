Mines minister, LCFE boss, Oshobi, others to speak at BusinessDay breakfast meeting

Olamilekan Adegbite, minister of mines and steel; Akin Akeredolu, managing director, Lagos Commodities & Futures Exchange (LCFE); Tola Oshobi, partner at Babalakin & Co, and Bose Owolabi, managing director of Dukia Gold and Precious Metals Refining Company Limited and others will speak at this month’s Businessday Breakfast Meeting (BBM).

Investment precious metals will take the centre stage at the BBM scheduled to hold at the Abuja International Conference Centre, Abuja by 8am on July 20, 2021.

Sponsored by Dukia Gold and Precious Metals Refining Company Limited, this month’s BBM promises to be best-in-class event as more participants including heads of government agencies, members of the diplomatic community and private financial institutions have signed up to participate at the event where Ogho Okiti, managing director of BusinessDay, will make his usual scholarly presentation on the events that shaped the global, Africa and Nigeria economy in the past months.

The theme of this month’s BBM is: ‘Creating Enabling Environment for Investment Precious Metals in Nigeria’.

The BBM is a platform designed to share economic insights gained from in-depth research and analysis by BusinessDay team of economists and analysts. It is planned to be very rich on economic data, ideas and information on the latest global economic developments and where Nigeria is situated.

It will focus on macroeconomic and sector-specific issues, provides highlights of Nigeria’s economic and policy conditions, bring in public and private sectors leaders to share their thoughts on different aspects of their work (companies, agencies, institutions) , and or the economy.

Read also: How corruption denies Nigeria of mining sector dollars

The BBM audience is drawn from decision makers from government, the private sector, non-profit organisations and the international community.

This month’s BBM will be uniquely interactive in such a way that best encourages knowledge sharing, networking and relationship building.

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority had sponsored the BBM twice in the past.

It also provides sponsors and partners opportunities to speak to issues relevant to their core shareholders and stakeholders, markets and relevant audience.