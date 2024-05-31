Military vows payback after IPOB kills 5 soldiers in Abia State

The military has vowed to clamp down on members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) following the killing of soldiers in the Southeast, where they were enforcing a sit-at-home order.

It was learnt that IPOB terrorists not only killed five soldiers but also set ablaze vehicles and tricycles during the attack.

The act has drawn widespread condemnation from Southeast governors and other stakeholders.

On Friday, Edward Buba, the director of defence media operations, stated that the military would respond decisively to the attack, vowing to bring overwhelming pressure against the terrorists.

“It is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops. The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat,” he said.

Buba confirmed that five personnel from “Operation Udo Ka” were killed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Aba metropolis while protecting citizens.

He explained that the troops were ambushed by terrorists in three tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and from surrounding buildings.

“The troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were mass attacked by the terrorists.

The attack sadly took the lives of five personnel of the armed forces and 6 civilians were killed in the cross fire.

The armed forces mourn the death of these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing concerning the attack,” Buba stated.

He stressed the importance of local support in combating terrorism, noting that the lifeline of the terrorists lies with the people.

“Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible. The IPOB capitalized on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops. The situation leaves more to be desired,” he added.