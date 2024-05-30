Shutdown in Aba as residents comply with IPOB sit-at home order

Commercial activities were halted on Thursday in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, as markets, commercial banks, public offices and schools were shut down in compliance with a sit at home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to honour over 3.5 million Igbos killed during the Nigeria Civil War.

The streets were deserted as tricycle operators and commercial bus drivers withdrew services in compliance with the order.

Sadly, BusinessDay gathered, through unconfirmed reports that some soldiers on duty at Obikabia junction in Ogbor Hill axis of Obingwa Locai Government Area of Abia State were allegedly killed by unknown gunmen.

The report had it that unidentified gunmen shot and killed some soldiers on duty at a Military post at Obikabia junction and burnt down a Military post and vehicle at the junction.

Meanwhile security has been beefed up in Aba with aerial survellance.