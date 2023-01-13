Military nabs 21 terrorist logistics suppliers, two foreign informants in Northeast

Nigerian troops have arrested 21 logistics suppliers for Boko Haram and the Islamic State of the West African province (ISWAP) and two foreign informants in the Northeast region.

Major General Musa Danmadami, the director, of Defense Media Operations (DMO), who disclosed on Thursday in Abuja while giving updates on the activities of troops across the country in the last three weeks, also informed that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai and operation Hadron Daji killed 50 terrorists and arrested 37 others within the period.

The director also informed that troops arrested five kidnappers and rescued 47 abducted persons in the region between the period of 22 December 2022 – 12 January 2023. Danmadami explained that troops on fighting patrols, ambushed Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at different locations within the theatre of operation.

“During the encounter with the terrorists at Kwatara village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, following the fire fight troops neutralized fucr terrorists while their admin leader at Guduf identified as Umate Usman was captured with gunshot wounds,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 377 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families. Danadami said the surrendered fighters comprised 52 adult males, 126 adult females and 199 children at different locations within the theatres of operations.

Read also: Government has provided 83 road projects in tertiary institutions – Fashola

According to the director, several weapons were recovered including 21 AK47 rifles, 4 FN rifles, three locally pump made action guns, five locally made pistols, three PKT machine guns, among others. The sum of N938,580.00 was also recovered in the northeast region.

The director said all recovered items, apprehended criminals, rescued civilians were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the captured terrorists and surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.

In the North West Region, Danmadami disclosed that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji apprehended a terrorists collaborator at Madachi in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State at a checkpoint with sum N1,590,000.

He said the suspect revealed that he was sent by one Nasiru, a notorious terrorist on the wanted list of security agents, responsible for the killing of several locals in Birni Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In the south south zone, Danmadami said Troops in Joint Task Force, operation Delta Safe destroyed several illegal refining sites and denied oil thieves the sum of N810,957,475.00

“Troops equally recovered 854,500 litres of crude oil, 1,055,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and 2,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 1 AK47 rifle while 19 suspected economic saboteurs were also arrested. All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action,” he said.

In the South East zone of the country, the director said troops and other security agents have sustained the offensive against the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals. According to him, security operations in the region led to the recovery of various and seven IPOB members were killed in the process,and six others arrested.