Military kills 45 terrorists, frees 45 kidnapped victims

Troops of Nigerian Armed Forces operating in the north-west, north-central theatres of operations have eliminated over 45 terrorists/bandits in land and air operations in the last two weeks.

Bernard Onyeuko director, defence media operations, made this known at a bi-weekly news briefing of the defence headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

In Northcentral, Onyeuko said the air component of “Operation Whirl Punch” carried out air strikes on terrorists loyal to a notorious terrorist, Shanono at Ukambo village in Kaduna State. He said the air strike was carried out during the terrorists meeting on August 8 based on credible intelligence.

He said the air strikes led to the killing of Shanono with 18 other terrorists, adding that 30 AK47 rifles and 20 motorcycles were destroyed in the attack. Onyeuko said that as a result of the operations, 45 kidnapped civilians were released.

Onyeuko further said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested some notorious criminals who had been on the wanted list of the theatre command.

He said Nathaniel Azege, who had been terrorising Makurdi town was apprehended as well as Moses Aindigh (27) and Iluyasu Mohammed (37) during the period.

Read also: Terrorists release four more abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

In Northwest, Onyeuko said the troops of “Operation Hadarin Daji” on July 25, arrested five suspected foreign bandits named, Muritala Wada, Saminu Sani, Shamisu Adamu, Salisu Saadu and Usman Ibrahim at Jibia in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji had on August 6, carried out successful strikes on key terrorists’ enclaves located at Rudu forest in Katsina State.

According to him, the air interdiction led to the neutralisation of a high-profiled terrorist leader who has been on the wanted list of the military named Abdulkareem Lawal (a.k.a Abdulkareem Boss) and his foot soldiers.

“Credible intelligence report revealed that he was responsible for several terrorist attacks, animal rustling, and kidnapping and was also known to regularly invite terrorist groups from other areas and regions to join in the attack on his targets.

“Report gathered from the locals revealed that the terrorist leaders were neutralised alongside 27-foot soldiers,” he said.

Onyeuko further revealed that troops had between July 31 and August 2, arrested one Malam Yahaya a notorious bandit informant who had been on the tracking list of the Department of State Security for collaborating with bandits on the numerous attacks in Sabon Brini general area of Sokoto State.

According to him, the troops also recovered 161 cattle, eight camels, and a large consignment of clothing from terrorists after an encounter in Zango in Shinkafi Local Government Area.