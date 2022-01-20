Military deactivates 39 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation Delta Safe have discovered and deactivated 39 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, acting director, Defence Media Operation, who disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, says the troops also arrested 10 criminals associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery in the last two weeks.

Onyeuko explains that 91 cooking ovens, 24 reservoirs, 17 large dugout pits and 96 storage tanks were discovered and immobilized in the region, adding that “a total 637,500 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil; 950,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations.”

In the North East region, Onyeuko said Troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted various land and air operations in different locations of the theatre with renewed vigour that recorded significant results in the last two weeks.

Read also: Seplat, Sahara Energy, Niger Delta, Famfa line up to acquire Shell’s $3bn assets

“Within this period, own troops neutralized a total of 37 terrorist elements, arrested 17 of them as well as recovered 21 assorted arms and 117 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, while a total of 4 gun trucks were captured from the terrorists. Additionally, troops rescued a total of 16 abducted civilians within the period,” he says.

“A total of 863 terrorists and their families comprising 136 adult males, 251 adult females and 476 children surrounded to own troops deployed at different locations, including; Banki, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza and Gamboru towns in Borno State, within the period. The surrendered terrorists have been properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions,” he further says.

In the North West region, the Acting Director said Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted multiple operations that resulted in the neutralization of 12 armed bandits and arrest of 15 including their collaborators. He added that a total of 16 assorted arms and 136 rounds of different calibres of ammunition and 114 rustled livestock were recovered by troops within the period.

In addition to Kinetic operations, Onyeuko notes that troops also engaged in non-kinetic operations to tackle insecurity. He informs that Peace and security meetings were held with community and youth leaders and other critical stakeholders in Nasarawa State Government House, Lafia and Office of the district head of Lau Lau LGA of Taraba State, among others.