Messi, Pogba, Beck G and Burna Boy star in Pepsi’s Bold New Fizz Campaign

Pepsi, the world’s leading football entertainment brand, has introduced a new bold global campaign celebrating culture with pop and fizz of the irresistible cola.

The campaign stars the world’s best across football and music including Leo Messi, Paul Pogba, Shanice Van De Sandem and Jadon Sancho. Global superstar Becky G and Pepsi Nigeria ambassador and two-time Grammy-nominated Afro-fusion musician Burna Boy completes the cast.

This year’s global football campaign in support of the UEFA Champions League partnership is led by a high-energy film, Fizz to Life, that showcases epic football skills set to a custom music track, Rotate, created for the campaign by Becky G and Burna Boy. The Creative fizzes from beginning to the end, quick-fire storytelling style showcasing how Pepsi football breaks the bubble of the 90-minutes game.

Commenting on the new Pepsi campaign, Segun Ogunleye, national marketing manager, Seven-Up Bottling Company, said: “The bold new Pepsi Fizz global campaign provides Pepsi Nigeria with a great platform to engage our consumers on two key passion points of music and football. In tandem with our consumer-centric policy, we will continue to give the Nigerian consumer a great experience of enjoying his refreshing Pepsi while watching the UEFA Champions League matches.”

At a time when the world could use a little more fizz, Pepsi delivers in a highly entertaining new campaign that cuts across cultural backgrounds with the uncontainable fizz of the brand.